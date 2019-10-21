{{featured_button_text}}

ALTAMONT — Greenwich's Jake Owens shot an eight-over-par 79 Monday at the Section II Golf Championships at Orchard Creek Golf Club.

Owens' two-round total of 156 left him in 12th place out of 20 golfers, just one spot outside the second alternate on the Section II team that qualified for the State Boys Golf Championships in June at Mark Twain Golf Course.

Saratoga Springs' AJ  Cavotta was the medalist with two rounds of 69, giving him a four under 138. He was seven strokes clear of Shenendehowa's Paul Goetz.

