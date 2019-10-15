{{featured_button_text}}

ALTAMONT — Greenwich's Jake Owens shot a six-over-par 77 to tie for 10th at the first round of the Section II Golf State Qualifier on Tuesday at Orchard Creek Golf Club.

The top 20 advanced to the final round, which has been moved from Thursday to Friday morning because of impending bad weather.

Hoosick Falls' Matthew Smith had a hole-in-one during his round of 68 to hold a one-stroke lead over Saratoga Springs' AJ Cavotta and Niskayuna's Jimmy King entering Friday's round.

The low nine golfers and two alternates will make up the Section II golf team that will compete at the State Boys Golf Championships in June at Mark Twain Golf Course in Elmira.

