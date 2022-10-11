Glens Falls' Brayden Dock shoots 70 in first round of golf sectionals

HALFMOON — Glens Falls junior Brayden Dock carded a 2-under 70 Tuesday to earn medalist honors in Class B in the first round of the Section II boys golf tournament.

Dock's score was six strokes better than runner-up Noah Tyler of Hudson Falls, who shot a 76, and Queensbury's Tanner Fearman carded a 78 for third place. Glens Falls' Jack Oliver finished sixth with an 83, and Queensbury's Liam Levack and Rhys Roberts both shot 86 to tie for eighth.

The top 25% of finishers in each class are qualified for the second round of the Section II tournament, set for Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Fairways of Halfmoon, where the field will be cut to 20. The final round is set for Sunday, with the top nine finishers qualified for the State Boys Golf Tournament in June in Elmira.

Hudson Falls finished second as a team with a score of 353, just ahead of South Glens Falls (356), which edged out Glens Falls (356) for third. Averill Park took first with 338.

In Class C/D, Schuylerville's Adam DeGregory placed third after shooting an 80, with Lake George's Zach Bruno fifth at 81, followed by Saratoga Catholic's Jacob Hajos (82), Cambridge's Mason MacDougall (83), Greenwich's Bradley Brophy (84) and North Warren's Myles Walker (86). Voorheesville's Brady Carrow was medalist with a 79. All advance to Saturday's second round.

Ichabod Crane took Class C/D team honors with a 252. Schuylerville (259) was edged out for third by Hoosick Falls, and Cambridge (263) was fifth.