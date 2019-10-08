MECHANICVILLE — Hudson Falls’ Ben Swartz was the co-medalist in Class B at the Section II Class B and Class C/D Championships on Tuesday at Fairways of Halfmoon.
Swartz, also the medalist at the Foothills Council Tournament earlier this fall, shot a 9-over-par 81 to share medalist honors with Ichabod Crane’s Trevor Wolfe.
The top 25 percent of both class fields advanced to the Section II State Qualifier first round, set for Oct. 15 at Orchard Creek Golf Club. Making it from Class B were Swartz, Glens Falls’ Brayden Dock, who shot an 83, and Hudson Falls’ Eric Purdy (92).
Ichabod Crane topped Broadalbin-Perth, 366-387, to win the Class B team title.
In Class C/D, Hoosick Falls shot a 252 to win handily over Duanesburg (280), Schoharie (294) and Tamarac (294).
Individually, Galway’s Ryan Lovelass was medalist with a 75. The only local player advancing to the sectional state qualifier was Greenwich’s Jake Owens, who shot an 84.
Section II Golf Championships
(At Fairways of Halfmoon)
Class B
Team scoring
Ichabod Crane 366, Broadalbin-Perth 387.
Individual state qualifiers and local golfers
Ben Swartz (Hudson Falls) 81*
Trevor Wolfe (IC) 81*
Brayden Dock (Glens Falls) 83*
Tismark Boham (IC) 91*
Eric Purdy (HudF) 92*
Willis Bickford (SGF) 101
Matt Gebo (SGF) 121
Dan Hess (HudF) 133
Class C/D
Team scoring
You have free articles remaining.
Hoosick Falls 252, Duanesburg 280, Schoharie 294, Tamarac 294.
Individual state qualifiers and local golfers
Ryan Lovelass (Galway) 75*
Mathew Smith (HooF) 78*
Ryan Bloomer (HooF) 79*
Trey Smith (Greenville) 82*
Madison Bentley (Taconic Hills) 83*
Jake Owens (Greenwich) 84*
Robert Erickson (Voorheesville) 84*
Will Ashley (Tam) 87*
Jack Mattfield (CCHS) 88*
Matthew Coons (Dua) 88*
John Russell (Maple Hill) 88*
Anthony Flacco (Mechanicville) 88*
Matt Redmond (Whitehall) 90
Mason Forbes (FA-Hartford) 101
Derek Patch (Whi) 102
Ben Epler (Cambridge) 104
Patrick Ward (FA-Hart) 109
Gabe Mann (Lake George) 109
Hunter McKenna (Warrensburg) 120
*Advanced to Section II State Qualifer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.