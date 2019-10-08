{{featured_button_text}}

MECHANICVILLE — Hudson Falls’ Ben Swartz was the co-medalist in Class B at the Section II Class B and Class C/D Championships on Tuesday at Fairways of Halfmoon.

Swartz, also the medalist at the Foothills Council Tournament earlier this fall, shot a 9-over-par 81 to share medalist honors with Ichabod Crane’s Trevor Wolfe.

The top 25 percent of both class fields advanced to the Section II State Qualifier first round, set for Oct. 15 at Orchard Creek Golf Club. Making it from Class B were Swartz, Glens Falls’ Brayden Dock, who shot an 83, and Hudson Falls’ Eric Purdy (92).

Ichabod Crane topped Broadalbin-Perth, 366-387, to win the Class B team title.

In Class C/D, Hoosick Falls shot a 252 to win handily over Duanesburg (280), Schoharie (294) and Tamarac (294).

Individually, Galway’s Ryan Lovelass was medalist with a 75. The only local player advancing to the sectional state qualifier was Greenwich’s Jake Owens, who shot an 84.

Section II Golf Championships

(At Fairways of Halfmoon)

Class B

Team scoring

Ichabod Crane 366, Broadalbin-Perth 387.

Individual state qualifiers and local golfers

Ben Swartz (Hudson Falls) 81*

Trevor Wolfe (IC) 81*

Brayden Dock (Glens Falls) 83*

Tismark Boham (IC) 91*

Eric Purdy (HudF) 92*

Willis Bickford (SGF) 101

Matt Gebo (SGF) 121

Dan Hess (HudF) 133

Class C/D

Team scoring

Hoosick Falls 252, Duanesburg 280, Schoharie 294, Tamarac 294.

Individual state qualifiers and local golfers

Ryan Lovelass (Galway) 75*

Mathew Smith (HooF) 78*

Ryan Bloomer (HooF) 79*

Trey Smith (Greenville) 82*

Madison Bentley (Taconic Hills) 83*

Jake Owens (Greenwich) 84*

Robert Erickson (Voorheesville) 84*

Will Ashley (Tam) 87*

Jack Mattfield (CCHS) 88*

Matthew Coons (Dua) 88*

John Russell (Maple Hill) 88*

Anthony Flacco (Mechanicville) 88*

Matt Redmond (Whitehall) 90

Mason Forbes (FA-Hartford) 101

Derek Patch (Whi) 102

Ben Epler (Cambridge) 104

Patrick Ward (FA-Hart) 109

Gabe Mann (Lake George) 109

Hunter McKenna (Warrensburg) 120

*Advanced to Section II State Qualifer

