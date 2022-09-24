Fine-Lease is medalist of Foothills tournament

Tekla Fine-Lease shot an 85 to earn medalist honors in the Foothills Council Girls Golf Tournament on Friday at Amsterdam Municipal Golf Course.
Queensbury finished second as a team, behind Broadalbin-Perth. Also for Queensbury, Bayley Duffy shot 101 and Lilly Beaucamp finished with a 128.
Foothills Council Girls Golf Tournament
Amsterdam Municipal Golf Course
Broadalbin-Perth 305
Queensbury 314
Johnstown 332
Broadalbin-Perth
Giayna Abel 98
Mairead Marsden 98
Haley Tomlinson 109
Queensbury
Tekla Fine-Lease 85 (Medalist)
Bayley Duffy 101
Lilly Beaucamp 128
Johnstown
Mollie Kortz 97
Claire Anderson 115
Soria Hock 120
Amsterdam
Aubrey Nethaway 111