Fine-Lease is medalist of Foothills tournament

Foothills golf tournament

The top four finishers in Friday's Foothills Council Girls Golf Tournament. From left to right: Mairead Marsden, Mollie Kortz, Giayna Abel and Tekla Fine-Lease.

Tekla Fine-Lease shot an 85 to earn medalist honors in the Foothills Council Girls Golf Tournament on Friday at Amsterdam Municipal Golf Course.

Queensbury finished second as a team, behind Broadalbin-Perth. Also for Queensbury, Bayley Duffy shot 101 and Lilly Beaucamp finished with a 128.

Foothills Council Girls Golf Tournament

Amsterdam Municipal Golf Course

 

Broadalbin-Perth 305

Queensbury 314

Johnstown 332

 

Broadalbin-Perth

Giayna Abel 98

Mairead Marsden 98

Haley Tomlinson 109

 

Queensbury

Tekla Fine-Lease 85 (Medalist)

Bayley Duffy 101

Lilly Beaucamp 128

 

Johnstown

Mollie Kortz 97

Claire Anderson 115

Soria Hock 120

 

Amsterdam

Aubrey Nethaway 111

