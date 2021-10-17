Dock wins golf qualifier; Fearman also headed to states

MECHANICVILLE — Conditions were pretty challenging during the Section II state qualifier this past weekend.

But Brayden Dock has played golf in all kinds of conditions. The weather didn't stop him from winning the tournament and earning a trip to the state boys golf championships.

The Glens Falls High School sophomore shot a two-day total of 151 at the Fairways of Halfmoon, two strokes clear of second-place finisher Trey Smith of Greenville. He will lead a Section II state team that includes Tanner Fearman of Queensbury.

Dock shot a 76 in the first round on Saturday, when the wind was blowing full force and greens were fast.

"For Brayden to shoot a 76 was really outstanding," Glens Falls coach Stephen Zurlo said. "It's fabulous for a kid at that level and that age to do that well."

Conditions were still difficult on Sunday, when Dock started play with a three-stroke lead. His lead dwindled to one stroke at the halfway point, but Zurlo said Dock parred the 10th while his two closest challengers took bogeys. Dock remained in front the rest of the way.

Zurlo said the tough course conditions and the close competition meant that one bad shot could have wrecked anyone's tournament.

"He's got remarkable composure for a sophomore," Zurlo said. "He's earned my respect to the highest degree."

Dock plays golf year-round, including amateur events. He's already earned a return trip to the national finals of the Drive, Chip and Putt competition, to be held at Augusta National Golf Club next spring.

Dock had already gone unbeaten in Foothills Council play, won the Foothills tournament and won the Class B tournament. Zurlo said it's the first time in his 30 years as a coach that a Glens Falls golfer has won all of those events along with the state qualifier.

The top nine golfers qualified for the state meet, which will be held on Mark Twain Golf Course in Elmira, June 5-6. The event is moving to Elmira after a long run at Robert Trent Jones Golf Course in Ithaca.

Fearman tied for eighth place at 167. Two Saratoga golfers qualified for states — Kellen Dean finished third (154) and Carter Sica tied for fourth (159).

Aiden Fleming of Hoosick Falls shot a 171, Dorin Chang of Queensbury finished at 172, Ben Swartz of Hudson Falls carded a 175 and Adam DeGregory of Schuylerville shot a 176.

The state tournament takes place in June because most of New York state offers golf as a spring sport. Brent Herlihy won a state title for Glens Falls in 2003.

