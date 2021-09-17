 Skip to main content
Dock, Tigers claim Foothills titles
Foothills golf

Brayden Dock is shown with coach Steve Zurlo after winning the Foothills Council golf individual championship.

 Provided photo

KINGSBURY — Hudson Falls won the team title and Brayden Dock was the top individual golfer in the Foothills Council championships on Thursday at Kingsbury National Golf Club.

The Hudson Falls foursome of Noah Tyler (81), Ben Swartz (82), Dom Doyle (82) and Peyton Smith (85) posted a score of 330, eight strokes better than second-place Queensbury. South Glens Falls was third at 350.

Dock was easily the best golfer of the day with a 75. He was followed by Schuylerville's Jack Harshbarger (79) and Adam DeGregory (80), Tyler (81) and Tanner Fearman of Queensbury (81).

