Dock, Schuylerville claim golf titles

HALFMOON — Brayden Dock of Glens Falls High School won the Class B sectional tournament on Tuesday by a wide margin.

Dock shot a two-over-par 74 on a difficult course at the Fairways at Halfmoon. He was four strokes ahead of second-place Adam DeGregory of Schuylerville.

Ben Swartz of Hudson Falls was fourth (84), Noah Tyler of Hudson Falls was 10th (90) and Jack Harshbarger of Schuylerville took 11th (91). The top 11 qualified for the next round of sectionals.

Schuylerville won the team title, finishing with a total of 356. That bested second-place Hudson Falls by 11 strokes.

In the Class C-D event, Charlie Greiner of Saratoga Catholic qualified for the next round of sectionals with a seventh-place finish.

