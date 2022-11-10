 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dock leads Foothills golf all-stars

Brayden Dock of Glens Falls led the way on the 2022 Foothills Council boys golf all-star team with the league's top average (33).

Also qualifying for the all-star team from Foothills North teams were Noah Tyler of Hudson Falls, Adam DeGregory of Schuylerville, Tanner Freeman of Queensbury, Matt Kirk and Hayden Knapp of South High, Kadin Converse of Schuylerville and Connor Rogers of Hudson Falls.

The team sportsmanship awards went to South Glens Falls and Schuylerville. Broadalbin-Perth was the team champion in the South Division at 11-2 while Schuylerville and South High were co-champions in the North at 9-3.

