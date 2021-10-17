Dock, Fearman earn trip to state golf tournament

MECHANICVILLE — Brayden Dock of Glens Falls High School shot a two-day total of 151 to win the Section II boys golf state qualifier on Sunday. He qualified for the state tournament along with Tanner Fearman of Queensbury.

Dock shot a 76 in the first round and a 75 on Sunday at the Fairways of Halfmoon. He finished two strokes clear of second-place Trey Smith of Greenville.

The top nine golfers qualified for the state meet, which will be held on Mark Twain Golf Course in Elmira, June 5-6. Fearman tied for eighth place at 167.

Two Saratoga golfers qualified for states. Kellen Dean finished third (154) and Carter Sica tied for fourth (159).

Aiden Fleming of Hoosick Falls shot a 171, Dorin Chang of Queensbury finished at 172, Ben Swartz of Hudson Falls carded a 175 and Adam DeGregory of Schuylerville shot a 176.

Dock has already qualified for the national finals of the Drive, Chip and Putt competition, to be held at Augusta National Golf Club next spring.

This story will be updated later in the evening.

