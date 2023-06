ELMIRA — Brayden Dock of Glens Falls and Kellen Dean of Saratoga are tied for sixth place after the first day of the boys state golf tournament at Mark Twain Golf Course.

Dock and Dean both shot a four-over-par 76, four strokes behind leader Grady Glennon of Hunter-Tannersville. Charlie Greiner of Saratoga is tied for 26th (81) and Noah Tyler of Hudson Falls is tied for 52nd (84). The tournament, with 99 golfers, finishes up on Tuesday.

As a team, Section II is fifth out of 11 sections.