CAMBRIDGE 4, MECHANICVILLE 1
(at Hoosick Falls Country Club)
No. 1 -- Ben Epler (Cam) def. Anthony Fiacco, 3&2
No. 2 -- James Toleman (Cam) def. Joey Manzer, 4&3
No. 3 -- Isaac Toleman (Cam) def. Jack Salvador, 2&1
No. 4 -- Andrew Scambati (Mech) def. Lydia Fronhafer, 4&3
No. 5 -- Eli Truehart (Cam) by forfeit
Medalist: Ben Epler (Cam) 37.
Records: Cambridge: 2-7, Mechanicville: 3-5.
