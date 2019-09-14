{{featured_button_text}}

CAMBRIDGE 4, MECHANICVILLE 1

(at Hoosick Falls Country Club)

No. 1 -- Ben Epler (Cam) def. Anthony Fiacco, 3&2

No. 2 -- James Toleman (Cam) def. Joey Manzer, 4&3

No. 3 -- Isaac Toleman (Cam) def. Jack Salvador, 2&1

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

No. 4 -- Andrew Scambati (Mech) def. Lydia Fronhafer, 4&3

No. 5 -- Eli Truehart (Cam) by forfeit

Medalist: Ben Epler (Cam) 37.

Records: Cambridge: 2-7, Mechanicville: 3-5.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments