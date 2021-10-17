Bruno is Adirondack League's Golfer of the Year

Lake George's Zach Bruno was named Golfer of the Year as part of the Adirondack League All-Star team released on Sunday. Bruno was medalist in the league's golf tournament.

Three Granville golfers were named East Division all-stars — Andrew Rathbun, Logan Harrington and Nate Williams. Also on the East team are Jacob Whiting (Whitehall), Mason Forbes (Fort Ann-Hartford) and Beau Bocher (Fort Edward).

Three Hadley-Luzerne golfers lead the way on the West Division All-Star team — Tyler Plummer, Cam Plummer and Sean Frasier. Also on the West team are Myles Walker and Wyatt Jennings of North Warren and Colby Walker of Corinth.

