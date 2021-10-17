 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bruno is Adirondack League's Golfer of the Year

  • 0

Lake George's Zach Bruno was named Golfer of the Year as part of the Adirondack League All-Star team released on Sunday. Bruno was medalist in the league's golf tournament.

Three Granville golfers were named East Division all-stars — Andrew Rathbun, Logan Harrington and Nate Williams. Also on the East team are Jacob Whiting (Whitehall), Mason Forbes (Fort Ann-Hartford) and Beau Bocher (Fort Edward).

Three Hadley-Luzerne golfers lead the way on the West Division All-Star team — Tyler Plummer, Cam Plummer and Sean Frasier. Also on the West team are Myles Walker and Wyatt Jennings of North Warren and Colby Walker of Corinth.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News