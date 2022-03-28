Brayden Dock returns to Augusta

Brayden Dock gets a return trip to Augusta National on the eve of Masters week, with an eye toward notching a win in the annual Drive, Chip and Putt competition.

Dock, a sophomore at Glens Falls High School and one of the area's top junior golfers, will be competing in the Boys 14-15 division. He's in the first group, starting at 8 a.m. Sunday, and the event will be televised live on the Golf Channel.

Dock qualified for the 2020 event, but it was delayed a year by the pandemic.

"It was a good experience," Dock said of last year's event. "I was fortunate enough to finish pretty well in the putting competition, maybe I can win it this time. The main goal is to have fun and enjoy the experience."

Dock said his favorite part was being around the professional golfers when they started practice rounds for the Masters.

"It was just cool to see what they do to prepare for the Masters," he said. "During my event, we could see Bubba (Watson) practicing and Justin Thomas came up to our group to congratulate us. On Monday we got to see Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson with all of his putters, and Bryson (DeChambeau) was hitting off the No. 1 tee."

Dock qualified for the Drive, Chip and Putt national finals in September, in the Northeastern regional at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut.

Dock was undefeated in high school golf last fall, winning the Foothills Council, Class B and Section II state qualifier tournaments. Over the winter, he was also a member of the high school ski team, coached by his father, Jeff Dock.

Dock, who grew up playing at Hiland Park Country Club in Queensbury from the time he could hold a golf club, has been coached by local PGA pro Scott Berliner for several years. He also practices a couple times a week indoors at Anders Mattson Golf in Saratoga Springs.

Dock said his short game continues to be his strong point, and he's comfortable with his full swing. His driving distance could improve, as he said he has grown 7 inches and gained 30 pounds in the last year and a half, and hit the weight room.

He also learned to back off a bit from practicing too much.

"I had a hip injury last fall from overuse," Dock said. "I had to have some (physical therapy) and rest. You've got to be cautious with it."

