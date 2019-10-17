ALTAMONT — Due to course conditions from the recent rain, the second round of the Section II Boys Golf State Qualifier has been postponed from Friday to Monday at Orchard Creek Golf Club.
The starting time for the 20 golfers will be 10:30 a.m. The top nine and two alternates will compose the Section II team that participates in the State Boys Golf Tournament this June at Mark Twain Golf Course in Elmira.
