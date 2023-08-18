Glens Falls names Hall of Fame class

White, a 2002 graduate, excelled in field hockey and softball, and helped lead the field hockey team to back-to-back state titles in 2000 and 2001. Burt, a 1971 graduate, was a three-sport standout in football, basketball and baseball. Hammel, who retired in 2015, coached the Indians for 25 seasons, finishing with 373 wins, six Foothills Council titles, three Section II titles, three state tournament appearances and reached the state finals twice. Graham was the offensive and defensive line coach for Glens Falls football for more than 30 years. He was also a longtime earth science teacher and assistant ice hockey coach. The 2012 baseball team won a Section II title, reached the regional finals and finished 21-3, including 20 straight wins.