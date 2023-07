GRANVILLE — Jadyn Mitchell's RBI single in the first inning held up as the game's only run Wednesday as Fort Ann edged Granville 1-0 in Tri-County Middle League softball.

Emma Blondin pitched a no-hitter for Fort Ann (2-0), striking out seven and walking one. Mitchell and Baylee Wright had the only hits for Fort Ann in the game. Both teams played error-free in the field.