Foothills Council fall sports awaiting decision by superintendents

The Foothills Council is awaiting a meeting of member school superintendents later Tuesday afternoon before announcing its plans for the upcoming fall sports season.
Steve Nolan, the league president and Amsterdam athletic director, said a meeting of athletic administrators earlier Tuesday indicated school athletic departments were prepared to play low- and moderate-risk sports this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Wasaren League postponed its entire fall sports season until early spring on Monday. The Adirondack League is voting on what to do, while the Foothills Council appears ready to play.
Nolan said the league was planning to go ahead with golf, girls tennis and cross country, all considered low-risk sports by the state Department of Health. He said the league also made up schedules for field hockey and boys and girls soccer, but did not mention girls swimming. He added that field hockey and soccer were up in the air pending the superintendents' meeting, and could move to the early spring.
"We're trying to hold onto what we can and do it safely," Nolan said.
Football and volleyball were moved to the "Fall II season" — the window from March 1 to the first week of May — by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association last week. Low- and moderate-risk sports were given the green light to begin practicing on Monday, Sept. 21.
NYSPHSAA is leaving it up to individual sections to determine what sports they will play this fall, if any. Some sections have chosen to defer all fall sports until early spring. Section II is leaving it up to individual leagues and schools how they want to approach the fall season. NYSPHSAA and Section II had earlier canceled all fall sports championships.
The Adirondack League is voting school-by-school to determine the fate of fall sports. The league expects to announce a decision on Wednesday. So far, Hadley-Luzerne and Bolton are known to be in favor of playing sports this fall, and Whitehall and Hartford are in favor of deferring to the Fall II season in early spring.
The Western Athletic Conference on Monday voted to move soccer to the Fall II season, but plan to continue to compete in cross country and golf. The Suburban Council, the league with the largest-enrollment schools in Section II, chose to move forward with varsity and JV sports this fall, though not every school will play every sport.
