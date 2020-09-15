Foothills Council fall sports awaiting decision by superintendents, announcement Wednesday

Football and volleyball were moved to the "Fall II season" — the window from March 1 to the first week of May — by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association last week. Low- and moderate-risk sports were given the green light to begin practicing on Monday, Sept. 21.

NYSPHSAA is leaving it up to individual sections to determine what sports they will play this fall, if any. Some sections have chosen to defer all fall sports until early spring. Section II is leaving it up to individual leagues and schools how they want to approach the fall season. NYSPHSAA and Section II had earlier canceled all fall sports championships.

On Monday, the Wasaren League opted to move all fall sports to the Fall II season in early spring.

The Adirondack League is voting school-by-school to determine the fate of fall sports. So far, Hadley-Luzerne and Bolton are known to be in favor of playing sports this fall, and Whitehall and Hartford are in favor of deferring to the Fall II season in early spring.

The Western Athletic Conference on Monday voted to move soccer to the Fall II season, but plans to continue to compete in cross country and golf. The Suburban Council chose to move forward with varsity and JV sports this fall, though not every school will play every sport.