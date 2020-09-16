Foothills Council allows low-risk sports to play, moves soccer, others to spring

The Foothills Council on Wednesday announced that it is going forward with some low-risk interscholastic sports this fall, while moving soccer, field hockey and girls swimming to the early spring of 2021.

The league will allow varsity-only competition in cross country, golf and girls tennis, with practice beginning on Monday. There will be no spectators allowed at any Foothills Council event, and no junior varsity competition this fall.

Boys and girls soccer, field hockey and girls swimming were all moved to the "Fall II season," designated last week by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association as the window between March 1 and the first week of May.

Adirondack League president Daniel Ward said he would tabulate the results of voting by member schools and announce the league's decision later Wednesday.

Because of ongoing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, NYSPHSAA had earlier moved football and volleyball, both deemed "high-risk" sports by the state Department of Health, to the early spring.