Youthful Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne falls to 0-3

CORINTH — The youthful Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne Mountaineers, a team with 11 freshmen and nine sophomores, fell to 0-3 with a 50-0 Class C North loss to Cobleskill on Friday night.

CHL's Logan Westervelt rushed for 83 yards on 14 carries to lead all rushers in the game, and Devin Robarge added 50 yards on 11 rushes.

Luke Yorke rushed for 81 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs (1-1, 2-1). Freshman quarterback Caleb Hantho ran and threw for a touchdown.

