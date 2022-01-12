Woodell, Schuylerville, Greenwich players lead all-state grid selections

Several local high school football players who led their teams to playoff appearances in 2021 have been named to the All-State Football first teams for Classes B, C and D.

Glens Falls running back Griffin Woodell made the all-state Class B first team. State runner-up Schuylerville placed quarterback Owen Sherman, center Carson Patrick and all-purpose player Ryan Dow on the Class C first team.

In Class D, state semifinalist Greenwich placed three players on the first team with running back Matt Conlin, lineman Ethan Banfield and Jesse Kuzmich at linebacker. Warrensburg all-purpose player Dylan Winchell and linebacker Tristen Hitchcock also made the first team.

Woodell, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound senior who rushed for 1,503 yards and scored 26 touchdowns in eight games for the Indians, was joined as a Class B all-state selection by lineman Cole Bennett and linebacker Gavin Williams. Bennett, a 6-4, 225-pound junior, made the Class B second team on the offensive line, while Williams made the fifth team at linebacker.

Local honorable mention selections in Class B were the Hudson Falls trio of lineman Evan Kwasniewski, linebacker Cody Lewis and Brandon Fish as an all-purpose player.

In Class C, the senior trio of Sherman, Patrick and Dow were among the leaders of a Schuylerville team that went a remarkable 31-3 over the last three seasons, including state runner-up finishes in 2019 and 2021. Patrick and Dow were also defensive standouts for the Black Horses.

Schuylerville also placed senior lineman Ryan Peck and sophomore running back Luke Sherman on the Class C second team, and senior end Zach Bowen made honorable mention. Hoosick Falls-Tamarac junior Jake Sparks made the third team at linebacker, while linemen Hunter Hathaway and Tanner Music were honorable mentions.

Conlin, a 6-1, 240-pound sophomore, was a force at running back and linebacker for Greenwich in Class D, rushing for 1,264 yards and 21 touchdowns. Seniors Kuzmich and Banfield were also key leaders on both sides of the ball, with four-year starter Kuzmich well-known for his exploits as a dual-threat quarterback.

Senior Gavin Blair, also a senior for Greenwich, made the Class D second-team defense as a linebacker, while wide receiver Deontae Bennett, defensive back Parker Jamieson and kicker Declan Kelleher were honorable mentions.

Also in Class D, Winchell led Warrensburg with 1,546 yards from scrimmage and 172 points, including 26 touchdowns, as a rushing and receiving threat. Hitchcock, a 6-1, 250-pound junior and already a four-year starter, racked up 140 total tackles for the Burghers.

Senior Tim Kelly, who joined Winchell as a 1,000-yard rusher and 100-point scorer (118) for Warrensburg, was a Class D honorable mention, along with Cambridge-Salem junior Alex Luke as a punter.

Section II runner-up Stillwater placed junior offensive lineman Michael Campion on the all-state Class D first team and running back C.J. McNeil on the second team. Lineman Anthony Cocozzo and linebacker Caleb Dyer were honorable mention.

