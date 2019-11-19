Griffin Woodell and Aalijah Sampson of Glens Falls have been named the Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year for Class B North football.
Woodell, a sophomore, rushed for 890 yards and scored 28 touchdowns overall to help the Indians to an 8-1 season. Sampson, a junior, caught 24 passes, gained 907 yards from scrimmage and scored 13 overall touchdowns for Glens Falls.
Schuylerville junior Jack Koval and Glens Falls senior Nick Danahy were named co-Defensive Players of the Year, and Glens Falls senior David Barclay was selected as All-Purpose Player of the Year.
Local players named to the Class B North first-team offense were Glens Falls quarterback Noah Girard and receiver Jamal Rawlings; running backs Jacob Vanderhoof and Jack Dwyer and lineman Lucas Woodcock of Schuylerville; and Hudson Falls receiver Andrew Hogan.
Local players selected for the Class B North first-team defense were lineman Dylan Niro, linebackers T.J. Guy and Gavin Williams, and defensive back Hogan Fox of Glens Falls; Hudson Falls defensive end Connor Keenan and defensive back Riley Maddison; and Schuylerville lineman Evan Jeffords, linebacker Tyler Bowen and defensive back Kyle Burnham.
