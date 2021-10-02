Woodell powers Glens Falls past Hudson Falls for the Jug

HUDSON FALLS — Griffin Woodell rushed for 194 yards and four touchdowns to lead Glens Falls to a 39-14 victory over Hudson Falls in the annual Jug Game between the football archrivals.

Vincent Westfall scored on a 21-yard pass from Carson Rath and Aidan Murphy raced 58 yards for another touchdown to complete the Indians' scoring. Glens Falls improved to 1-0 in Class B North, 3-1 overall.

The Tigers (0-1, 1-3) got touchdowns from Brandon Fish, on a 42-yard pass from Will Coon, and Peyton Dupuis on an 8-yard run.

