Woodell powers Glens Falls past Hudson Falls for the Jug

HUDSON FALLS — Griffin Woodell rushed for 194 yards and four touchdowns to lead Glens Falls to a 39-14 victory over Hudson Falls in the annual Jug Game between the football archrivals.
Vincent Westfall scored on a 21-yard pass from Carson Rath and Aidan Murphy raced 58 yards for another touchdown to complete the Indians' scoring. Glens Falls improved to 1-0 in Class B North, 3-1 overall.
The Tigers (0-1, 1-3) got touchdowns from Brandon Fish, on a 42-yard pass from Will Coon, and Peyton Dupuis on an 8-yard run.
Glens Falls 39, Hudson Falls 14
Glens Falls (1-0, 3-1);7;13;0;19 — 39
Hudson Falls (0-1, 1-3);0;7;0;7 — 14
First quarter
GF — Westfall 21 pass from Rath (McClenning kick), 6:39
Second quarter
GF — Woodell 4 run (McClenning kick), 6:36
HF — Fish 42 pass from Coon (Smith kick), 3:41
GF — Woodell 12 run (kick blocked), :47
Fourth quarter
GF — Woodell 5 run (kick blocked), 8:26
GF — Woodell 43 run (kick failed), 7:50
GF — Murphy 58 run (Sokol kick), 4:30
HF — Dupuis 8 ru8n (Smith kick), 3:39
