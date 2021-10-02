 Skip to main content
Woodell powers Glens Falls past Hudson Falls for the Jug
Woodell powers Glens Falls past Hudson Falls for the Jug

Jug game

Glens Falls players celebrate with the Jug after defeating Hudson Falls on Saturday.

 Pete Tobey,

HUDSON FALLS — Griffin Woodell rushed for 194 yards and four touchdowns to lead Glens Falls to a 39-14 victory over Hudson Falls in the annual Jug Game between the football archrivals.

Vincent Westfall scored on a 21-yard pass from Carson Rath and Aidan Murphy raced 58 yards for another touchdown to complete the Indians' scoring. Glens Falls improved to 1-0 in Class B North, 3-1 overall.

The Tigers (0-1, 1-3) got touchdowns from Brandon Fish, on a 42-yard pass from Will Coon, and Peyton Dupuis on an 8-yard run.

Check back later for a full story and a photo gallery.

Glens Falls 39, Hudson Falls 14

Glens Falls (1-0, 3-1);7;13;0;19 — 39

Hudson Falls (0-1, 1-3);0;7;0;7 — 14

First quarter

GF — Westfall 21 pass from Rath (McClenning kick), 6:39

Second quarter

GF — Woodell 4 run (McClenning kick), 6:36

HF — Fish 42 pass from Coon (Smith kick), 3:41

GF — Woodell 12 run (kick blocked), :47

Fourth quarter

GF — Woodell 5 run (kick blocked), 8:26

GF — Woodell 43 run (kick failed), 7:50

GF — Murphy 58 run (Sokol kick), 4:30

HF — Dupuis 8 ru8n (Smith kick), 3:39

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

