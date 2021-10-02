Woodell powers Glens Falls past Hudson Falls for the Jug (updated, includes video)

HUDSON FALLS — The roar from the Glens Falls Indians as they raised the Jug once again in enemy territory Saturday was a release of two weeks of frustrating uncertainty.

A week ago, left shorthanded by coronavirus protocols, the Indians had dropped a non-league loss to Hoosick Falls-Tamarac.

But in Saturday's annual Jug Game, Glens Falls had everything clicking in a 39-14 victory over Hudson Falls at Moran Field.

Griffin Woodell rushed for 194 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries to lead the Indians, who improved to 1-0 in Class B North and 3-1 overall.

"It was one of those games where you could go to anyone and they could make a play," junior lineman Cole Bennett said.

"We haven't lost the Jug Game in a few years," Woodell said. "We didn't plan on losing it today."

The Indians won the Jug for the seventh straight year, but it was not easy. Certainly not as easy as the last six, which Glens Falls had dominated by an average score of 46-7.

Hudson Falls put up a fight, with swarming, hard-hitting defense, spearheaded by linebackers Cody Lewis, Trayvon Carpenter and Jesse Mullis. They collapsed on Woodell several times before the Indians opened up their offense.