Woodell powers Glens Falls past Hudson Falls for the Jug (updated, includes video)

HUDSON FALLS — The roar from the Glens Falls Indians as they raised the Jug once again in enemy territory Saturday was a release of two weeks of frustrating uncertainty.
A week ago, left shorthanded by coronavirus protocols, the Indians had dropped a non-league loss to Hoosick Falls-Tamarac.
But in Saturday's annual Jug Game, Glens Falls had everything clicking in a 39-14 victory over Hudson Falls at Moran Field.
Griffin Woodell rushed for 194 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries to lead the Indians, who improved to 1-0 in Class B North and 3-1 overall.
"It was one of those games where you could go to anyone and they could make a play," junior lineman Cole Bennett said.
"We haven't lost the Jug Game in a few years," Woodell said. "We didn't plan on losing it today."
The Indians won the Jug for the seventh straight year, but it was not easy. Certainly not as easy as the last six, which Glens Falls had dominated by an average score of 46-7.
Hudson Falls put up a fight, with swarming, hard-hitting defense, spearheaded by linebackers Cody Lewis, Trayvon Carpenter and Jesse Mullis. They collapsed on Woodell several times before the Indians opened up their offense.
"They probably came in trying to stop the run, but we threw on them," Woodell said. "They did stop the run for a little bit there, but we just kept jamming it down their throats."
"Hudson Falls played real hard today, their run game is solid," Glens Falls head coach Kurt Conduzio said. "We were able to get the running game going and we threw when we needed to to keep them a little off-balance, and it worked out. The defense came together, and Griffin put the team on his back again."
Woodell scored on runs of 4, 12, 5 and 43 yards, the latter two separated by about 30 seconds and an interception by teammate Carson Rath in the fourth quarter, turning a 20-7 halftime lead into a 32-7 advantage.
Woodell nearly broke a long run on his first touchdown drive, breaking loose for a 52-yard gain down the sideline before the Tigers' Nate Jackson chased him down at the Hudson Falls 28.
"That's what we teach: make them earn it, make them play another down and maybe they'll make a mistake," Tigers head coach Brett Watkins said. "And to their credit, they didn't."
Glens Falls opened the game with a 13-play, 80-yard drive that was capped by Rath's 21-yard touchdown pass to Vincent Westfall. Rath completed 12 of 16 passes for 169 yards and ran for 40 more.
Aidan Murphy added a 58-yard touchdown run to finish Glens Falls scoring. The Indians outgained Hudson Falls in total yards, 516 to 219.
They also converted nine third- or fourth-down situations in the game, with only one drive stalling on downs.
"There were a lot of fourth downs where I felt we had a chance to turn them over and we were half a step slow," Watkins said. "It was good defense and they were able to make a play."
Hudson Falls (0-1, 1-3) was able to make a few plays of its own. Will Coon found Brandon Fish with a 42-yard touchdown pass that brought a roar from the Tigers' sideline, cutting Glens Falls' lead to 14-7 late in the second quarter.
"We had that one play where we messed up the coverage, but otherwise we played real well, we played tough defense," Rath said.
"That’s going be there for us if we can continue to pound the ball inside, and be a team that can move people inside," Watkins said. "It will suck defenders into the box, and when that happens, we do have some good players out there who can make plays."
Hudson Falls' Peyton Dupuis capped off the scoring with an 8-yard touchdown run in the final minutes.
"I'm just so happy for these kids — the seniors get to win the Jug and keep it for the program," Conduzio said.