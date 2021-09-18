Woodell piles up 324 yards as Glens Falls downs Schalmont

GLENS FALLS — Griffin Woodell rushed for 324 yards and six touchdowns Saturday as he led Glens Falls to a 40-14 Class B non-division football victory over Schalmont.
Woodell, who carried the ball 25 times, scored on runs of 67, 1, 9, 45, 71 and 8 yards as the Indians improved to 2-0.
Support Local Journalism
Schalmont (1-1) got touchdowns from Cole Contompasis and Ryan Shultis, who rushed for 148 yards.
Check back later for a full story and a photo gallery.
Glens Falls 40, Schalmont 14
Schalmont (1-1);7;7;0;0 — 14
Glens Falls (2-0);14;14;12;0 — 40
First quarter
GF — Woodell 67 run (McClenning kick), 7:35
GF — Woodell 1 run (McClenning kick), 4:45
S — C. Contompasis 1 run (Shultis kick), :03
Second quarter
GF — Woodell 9 run (McClenning kick), 9:18
S — Shultis 49 run (Shultis kick), 5:25
GF — Woodell 45 run (McClenning kick), 1:00
Third quarter
GF — Woodell 71 run (pass failed), 11:40
GF — Woodell 8 run (kick blocked), 5:01
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Pete Tobey
reporter
Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.