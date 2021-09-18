 Skip to main content
Woodell piles up 324 yards as Glens Falls downs Schalmont
GLENS FALLS — Griffin Woodell rushed for 324 yards and six touchdowns Saturday as he led Glens Falls to a 40-14 Class B non-division football victory over Schalmont.

Woodell, who carried the ball 25 times, scored on runs of 67, 1, 9, 45, 71 and 8 yards as the Indians improved to 2-0.

Schalmont (1-1) got touchdowns from Cole Contompasis and Ryan Shultis, who rushed for 148 yards.

Check back later for a full story and a photo gallery.

Glens Falls 40, Schalmont 14

Schalmont (1-1);7;7;0;0 — 14

Glens Falls (2-0);14;14;12;0 — 40

First quarter

GF — Woodell 67 run (McClenning kick), 7:35

GF — Woodell 1 run (McClenning kick), 4:45

S — C. Contompasis 1 run (Shultis kick), :03

Second quarter

GF — Woodell 9 run (McClenning kick), 9:18

S — Shultis 49 run (Shultis kick), 5:25

GF — Woodell 45 run (McClenning kick), 1:00

Third quarter

GF — Woodell 71 run (pass failed), 11:40

GF — Woodell 8 run (kick blocked), 5:01

