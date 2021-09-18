Woodell piles up 324 yards as Glens Falls downs Schalmont (updated, video added)

GLENS FALLS — Griffin Woodell was walking slowly toward the sideline after Saturday's game when he stopped to answer a question.
It was the slowest he had moved and one of the few times he was stopped all day.
The Glens Falls senior had just run all over Schalmont, romping for 324 yards and a whopping six touchdowns as he led the Indians to a 40-14 Class B non-division football victory.
"Banged up, a couple of bruises, but it feels great," said Woodell, looking tired after 25 tackle-busting carries on a warm, muggy day, a bag of ice wrapped to his elbow. "I knew I was gonna get the ball, so I had to make plays to make it happen. The blocking was beautiful."
"Hat's off to Griffin Woodell and our offensive line — they put on a show," said Kurt Conduzio, Glens Falls' first-year head coach. "Griff's been working really hard, he deserves it. We just had to keep feeding him the ball. He put the team on his back today like he did against South Glens Falls. He makes our offense go."
The game was a bit of payback for the Indians (2-0), who lost to Schalmont 29-28 in the de facto Class B title game at the end of the Fall II season, fewer than five months ago.
Plus, Glens Falls had two weeks to get ready for the Sabres, after its opponent last week canceled because of coronavirus quarantine issues.
"We came out firing," junior lineman Gavin Williams said. "I knew right from the start we were going to get on them."
After grinding Schalmont's opening drive to a halt at the Glens Falls 33, Woodell scored the first time he touched the ball, racing 67 yards down the right sideline for the touchdown.
After freshman Kellen Driscoll returned an interception 58 yards to the Sabres' 12, Woodell punched in from a yard out three plays later.
Woodell, a 5-foot-11, 190-pounder who carried the ball on eight of the Indians' first 10 plays from scrimmage, added a 9-yard scoring run early in the third.
The Sabres (1-1) closed within 21-14 on a 49-yard touchdown run by their own workhorse, Ryan Shultis (23 carries, 148 yards) late in the half.
Woodell responded with a 45-yard scoring run of his own, breaking a tackle and tightroping down the sideline one minute before halftime.
He added a 71-yard touchdown sprint on the first play of the third quarter, and finished with an 8-yard score six minutes later, diving inside the pylon.
"He's very explosive," Conduzio said. "It's very hard for the first tackler to bring him down. You really need the whole defense to get to him, because not only does he have some breakaway speed, he can break a lot of tackles. He just makes things happen."
The Indians' 383-yard offensive output was impressive for a mostly new offensive line, led by returning tackles Williams and Cole Bennett, guards Jared Hance and Jakob Pregent, and center John Stevens, with Peyton McClenning at tight end.
"We just had great movement today," Williams said. "We practiced for two weeks for this game. They weren't ready for us."
"A lot of that was the offensive line getting a big push up the middle, and then Griff does his thing once he gets a lane and makes his cut," Conduzio said.
Defensively, Glens Falls held Schalmont to 213 yards and 0-for-6 passing with an interception and two fumble recoveries. Bennett, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound junior at defensive tackle, blew up the middle of the Sabres' offense on three straight plays early in the third quarter.
"The kids really came to play," Conduzio said. "Our defensive coaches did a good job of getting them in the right spots. We gave up one big play on the long run, but they really settled in after that."