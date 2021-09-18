Woodell piles up 324 yards as Glens Falls downs Schalmont (updated, video added)

GLENS FALLS — Griffin Woodell was walking slowly toward the sideline after Saturday's game when he stopped to answer a question.

It was the slowest he had moved and one of the few times he was stopped all day.

The Glens Falls senior had just run all over Schalmont, romping for 324 yards and a whopping six touchdowns as he led the Indians to a 40-14 Class B non-division football victory.

"Banged up, a couple of bruises, but it feels great," said Woodell, looking tired after 25 tackle-busting carries on a warm, muggy day, a bag of ice wrapped to his elbow. "I knew I was gonna get the ball, so I had to make plays to make it happen. The blocking was beautiful."

"Hat's off to Griffin Woodell and our offensive line — they put on a show," said Kurt Conduzio, Glens Falls' first-year head coach. "Griff's been working really hard, he deserves it. We just had to keep feeding him the ball. He put the team on his back today like he did against South Glens Falls. He makes our offense go."

The game was a bit of payback for the Indians (2-0), who lost to Schalmont 29-28 in the de facto Class B title game at the end of the Fall II season, fewer than five months ago.