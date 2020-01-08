Woodell, Koval, Jaron Griffin named first-team all-state in football

Glens Falls running back Griffin Woodell, Schuylerville nose guard Jack Koval and Warrensburg defensive lineman Jaron Griffin have been named first-team all-state in football.

All-state football selections were announced Wednesday in Classes B, C and D.

Woodell, a sophomore who rushed for 890 yards and 19 touchdowns and finished with 28 scores overall for the Indians, was chosen for the Class B first-team offense. Koval, a junior who led a rock-solid defense for the state runner-up Black Horses, made the first-team defense in Class B. In Class D, Griffin was one of Warrensburg's defensive leaders as the Burghers won a second straight Section II title.

Also in Class B, Glens Falls junior receiver Aalijah Sampson made the second-team offense as an all-purpose player, and senior lineman Nick Danahy was chosen for the second-team defense. Glens Falls senior David Barclay made the fourth team as an offensive end.

Schuylerville junior offensive lineman Lucas Woodcock made the fourth team, and running back Jacob Vanderhoof and linebacker Tyler Bowen, both seniors, made the fifth team.

