Wolverines romp into Class C semifinals

LAKE GEORGE — Landon Olden rushed for 254 yards and two touchdowns as the Warrensburg-Lake George Wolverines won their first playoff game as a merged team, 68-0 over Cobleskill on Friday.

Warrensburg-Lake George (9-0) will host Stillwater (7-2), a 49-8 winner over Broadalbin-Perth on Friday night, in next week's Class C semifinals of the Section II Football Tournament.

The Wolverines, who led 53-0 at halftime, outgained the Bulldogs 622-40 in total yards, with 448 yards coming in the first half. Olden needed just 12 carries to rack up his yardage, including touchdown runs of 84 and 64 yards. Brody McCabe added 109 yards and three touchdowns on 13 rushes, and Tristen Hitchcock (10 carries, 101 yards) and Kyle Lanfear also ran for scores.

Luke Sheldon caught scoring passes of 21 and 38 yards from Caden Allen, who completed all four of his passes for 84 yards.

