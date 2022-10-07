Wolverines roll, stay undefeated

WARRENSBURG-LAKE GEORGE 38, HOOSICK FALLS-TAMARAC 14: Brody McCabe rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown, and Tristen Hitchcock added 117 yards and two scores to power the undefeated Wolverines.

Playing under portable lights at Warrensburg, W-LG rolled past Hoosick Falls-Tamarac in a key Class C North matchup, outgaining the Wildcats 414-172 in total yards.

Gavin McCabe and Caden Allen also ran for touchdowns for the Wolverines, who improved to 5-0 in the division, 6-0 overall.

HF-T (3-2, 3-2) scored on an 80-yard kickoff return by Austin Fitzpatrick, and an 89-yard pass from Jake Sparks to James Blake. W-LG held the Wildcats to 41 yards rushing in the game.

The win sets up a showdown of Class C North unbeatens between Warrensburg-Lake George and Schuylerville next Friday night at Schuylerville.

Warrensburg-L.G. 38, Hoo. Falls-Tam. 14 Hoosick Falls-Tam. (3-2, 3-2);8;0;0;6 — 14 Warrens.-LG (5-0, 6-0);16;16;0;6 — 38 First quarter W-LG — Hitchcock 1 run (B. McCabe run) W-LG — B. McCabe 39 run (Olden run) HF-T — Fitzpatrick 80 kickoff return (Fitzpatrick pass from Sparks) Second quarter W-LG — Hitchcock 1 run (Sheldon pass from B.McCabe) W-LG — G. McCabe 18 run (B. McCabe run) Fourth quarter HF-T — Blake 89 pass from Sparks (pass failed) W-LG — Allen 4 run (run failed)