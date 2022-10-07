 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wolverines roll, stay undefeated

WARRENSBURG-LAKE GEORGE 38, HOOSICK FALLS-TAMARAC 14: Brody McCabe rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown, and Tristen Hitchcock added 117 yards and two scores to power the undefeated Wolverines.

Playing under portable lights at Warrensburg, W-LG rolled past Hoosick Falls-Tamarac in a key Class C North matchup, outgaining the Wildcats 414-172 in total yards.

Gavin McCabe and Caden Allen also ran for touchdowns for the Wolverines, who improved to 5-0 in the division, 6-0 overall.

HF-T (3-2, 3-2) scored on an 80-yard kickoff return by Austin Fitzpatrick, and an 89-yard pass from Jake Sparks to James Blake. W-LG held the Wildcats to 41 yards rushing in the game.

The win sets up a showdown of Class C North unbeatens between Warrensburg-Lake George and Schuylerville next Friday night at Schuylerville.

