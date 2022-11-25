Wolverines prepare for high-powered passing attack

WARRENSBURG — Allowing 34 points and some big pass plays for touchdowns could be cause for worry for the Warrensburg-Lake George football team.

It may cause more alarm that the undefeated Wolverines' next opponent — James I. O'Neill of Highland Falls — throws the ball even better, and more often.

"They're really good, they're so athletic — speed-wise, they're faster than the Gouverneur team," said Wolverines head coach Mike Perrone, whose third-ranked team faces No. 4-ranked O'Neill on Saturday at noon in a Class C state semifinal at Middletown High School. "In terms of athleticism, they're the real deal. We'll have to try to slow them down and win some battles."

But Perrone is endlessly positive — where some might see causes for concern, Perrone sees a challenge and an opportunity.

"We're excited," he said. "There are a lot of different things we'd like to do. We're happy with our defensive game plan going into Saturday. We have some really good ideas of how to slow them down and create turnovers."

The winner of Saturday's semifinal advances to the state Class C championship game on Dec. 3 in Syracuse against either General Brown or Lackawanna.

The Wolverines come into Saturday's game at 12-0, a juggernaut that has steamrolled most of its opponents, piling up 852 points while allowing 86.

On Sunday, W-LG erupted for a state playoff-record 85 points in a quarterfinal victory over Gouverneur, using a punishing, uptempo, no-huddle offense. Senior fullback Tristen Hitchcock (6-foot, 250 pounds) plowed for seven touchdowns. The Wolverines also have speedsters Brody McCabe (1,747 yards, 23 TDs) and Landon Olden (1,606 yards, 17 TDs) in their stable. Caden Allen and McCabe can both throw the ball well enough to worry defensive coaches.

"Warrensburg is scary offensively — they score a lot of points," said O'Neill head coach David Moskowitz, whose Section IX champs are 10-2 overall. "Everything starts up front — their offensive line is very good, their tackles are really good, they have three good backs and they distribute the ball very well."

O'Neill, located just south of West Point, features a high-powered spread offense triggered by senior quarterback Nick Waugh, who has passed for 2,455 yards and 28 touchdowns. Big running back Jordan Thompson (6-3, 210) has rushed for 953 yards and 16 TDs.

Waugh has a wealth of receiving targets, including Jadon Spain, Marek Arbogast and Thor Swanson, who have combined for 127 catches.

"The last few years, we went to a spread offense to match the talent that we have," Moskowitz said. "We have a lot of options at receiver, and we've been able to effectively run the ball this year. A lot of our kids are West Point kids — they all work together, they have their timing and communication down."

The Raiders started the season 1-2, including losses to Chenango Forks and Burke Catholic, but they have won nine in a row, including a 36-13 win over Section II Class B champ Ravena on Sept. 30.

O'Neill last reached the Class C state semifinals in 2012, losing to eventual state champion Hoosick Falls. Last year, the Raiders fell in the quarterfinals to Dobbs Ferry, which lost to Schuylerville in the semis.

"We're very happy with how our guys have come along this year," Perrone said. "We have a number of weapons, and we can hang our hat on our physicality. We need to dominate the battle up front, for sure."