LAKE GEORGE — Caden Allen passed for 256 yards and four touchdowns Friday night to lead Warrensburg-Lake George to a 65-7 rout of Herkimer.

Jack Welch and Stevie Schloss each caught a pair of scoring passes from Allen, who completed six of seven pass attempts. Schloss scored on receptions of 57 and 68 yards as the Wolverines roared out to a 50-7 halftime lead.

Gavin McCabe and Ben Sheldon each rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolverines, who were the Section II Class C champions last year. Sheldon scored on runs of 36 and 60 yards in the third quarter.

Max Hohman added a 46-yard fumble return for W-LG, which amassed 614 yards total offense in the win.

W-LG 65, Herkimer 7 Herkimer (0-1);7;0;0;0 — 7 W-LG (1-0);22;28;15;0 — 65 First quarter W-LG — Welch 23 pass from Allen (run failed) W-LG — Hohman 46 fumble return (Lanfear run) Herk — 58 TD pass (kick good) W-LG — McCabe 18 run (Lanfear run) Second quarter W-LG — Schloss 57 pass from Allen (McCabe run) W-LG — Welch 43 pass from Allen (Stathis Run) W-LG — Schloss 68 pass from Allen (run failed) W-LG — McCabe 28 run (kick failed) Third quarter W-LG — Sheldon 36 run (Jeckel run) W-LG — Sheldon 60 run (Wegmann kick)