LAKE GEORGE — Caden Allen passed for 256 yards and four touchdowns Friday night to lead Warrensburg-Lake George to a 65-7 rout of Herkimer.
Jack Welch and Stevie Schloss each caught a pair of scoring passes from Allen, who completed six of seven pass attempts. Schloss scored on receptions of 57 and 68 yards as the Wolverines roared out to a 50-7 halftime lead.
Gavin McCabe and Ben Sheldon each rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolverines, who were the Section II Class C champions last year. Sheldon scored on runs of 36 and 60 yards in the third quarter.
Max Hohman added a 46-yard fumble return for W-LG, which amassed 614 yards total offense in the win.