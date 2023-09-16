BERNE — Ben Sheldon rushed for 107 yards and three touchdowns and Gavin McCabe added 108 yards and a score Saturday as Warrensburg-Lake George cruised to a 61-0 Class D football victory over Helderberg Valley.

Sheldon scored on runs of 21, 34 and 30 yards for the Wolverines, who also got touchdowns from Nick Jeckel, Avery Osborne and Zach Olden.

Caden Allen completed 6 of 7 passes for 89 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown pass to Stevie Schloss, as W-LG (2-0, 3-0) racked up 600 yards total offense.

Defensively, Osborne recovered a fumble, Kyle Lanfear picked off a pass, and

Warrensburg-LG 61, Helderberg Valley 0 W-LG (2-0, 3-0);30;24;7;0 — 61 Held. Val. (0-2, 0-2);0;0;0;0 0 — 0 First quarter W-LG — Ben Sheldon 21 yard run (Jeckel run) W-LG — Ben Sheldon 34 yard run (McCabe run) W-LG — Nick Jeckel 1 yard run (pass failed) W-LG — Avery Osborne 51 yard run (McCabe run) Second quarter W-LG — Gavin McCabe 9 yard run (Schloss pass from Allen) W-LG — Stevie Schloss 22 yard pass from Caden Allen (Stathis run) W-LG — Ben Sheldon 30 yard run (Lanfear run) Third quarter W-LG — Zach Olden 20 yard run (Wagemann kick)