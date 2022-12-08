 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wolverines' Brody McCabe chosen Class C Overall Player of Year

Warrensburg-Lake George senior running back/linebacker Brody McCabe has been named the Overall Player of the Year for Class C in Section II football.

McCabe rushed for 1,924 yards and scored 25 touchdowns as he helped lead the Wolverines to a 12-1 record and a berth in the state semifinals in their first year as a merged program.

W-LG senior Tristen Hitchcock was chosen as the Class C North Defensive Player of the Year for his play at linebacker.

Schuylerville junior quarterback Luke Sherman was named the division's Offensive Player of the Year, and Hoosick Falls-Tamarac quarterback Jake Sparks was picked as the Class C North Player of the Year. Stillwater's Jaxon Mueller earned All-Purpose (Ironman) honors.

Local players named to the Class C North first-team offense are running back Landon Olden, tight end Luke Sheldon, and offensive linemen Dan Barber and Cooper Morehouse of Warrensburg-Lake George; Schuylerville offensive linemen Josh Bowen and Austin Prouty; and from Stillwater, quarterback Colby Paffen, running back Lukas Lilac, receivers Mike Marinello and Trevor Cowin, linemen Mike Campion and Anthony Cocozzo, and kicker Liam Brady.

Named to the Class C North first-team defense are lineman Nick Jeckel, linebacker Andrew Jeckel and defensive back Gavin McCabe; Schuylerville lineman Martin Flanders Jr., linebacker Anthony Luzadis and defensive back Otto Bolduc; and Granville-Whitehall lineman Brent Perry and linebacker Troy Austin.

Class C North Football All-Star Team

Class C Overall Player of Year: Brody McCabe, sr., RB/LB/KR, Warrensburg-Lake George

Class C North Player of Year: Jake Sparks, sr., QB-DB, Hoosick Falls-Tamarac

Class C North Offensive Player of Year: Luke Sherman, jr., QB, Schuylerville

Class C North Defensive Player of Year: Tristen Hitchcock, sr., LB, Warrensburg-Lake George

Class C North All-Purpose (Ironman) Player: Jaxon Mueller, jr., RB-DE, Stillwater

First Team Offense

Pos. Player;Yr.;School

QB Colby Paffen;Sr.;Stillwater

RB Landon Olden;Sr.;Warrens.-Lake George

RB Lukas Lilac;Jr.;Stillwater

TE Luke Sheldon;Sr.;Warrens.-Lake George

TE Mike Marinello;Sr.;Stillwater

WR James Blake;;Hoosick Falls-Tamarac

WR Trevor Cowin;Sr.;Stillwater

OL Dan Barber;Sr.;Warrens.-Lake George

OL Cooper Morehouse;Sr.;Warrens.-Lake George

OL Josh Bowen;So.;Schuylerville

OL Austin Prouty;Sr.;Schuylerville

OL Michael Campion;Sr.;Stillwater

OL Anthony Cocozzo;Jr.;Stillwater

OL Melo Laporto;;Hoosick Falls-Tamarac

OL Jacob Oathout;;Watervliet

K Liam Brady;Sr.;Stillwater

P Mike D'Agostino;;Hoosick Falls-Tamarac

First Team Defense

Pos. Player;Yr.;School

DL Nick Jeckel;So.;Warrens.-Lake George

DL Brent Perry;Sr.;Granville-Whitehall

DL Martin Flanders Jr.;Jr.;Schuylerville

DL Rocco Crivelli;Jr.;Mech.-Hoosic Valley

LB Andrew Jeckel;Sr.;Warrens.-Lake George

LB Troy Austin;Sr.;Granville-Whitehall

LB Anthony Luzadis;Sr.;Schuylerville

LB Marcus Robinson;So.;Mech.-Hoosic Valley

LB Peyton Peterson;;Watervliet

LB Ian Grogan;;Hoosick Falls-Tamarac

DB Gavin McCabe;Jr.;Warrens.-Lake George

DB Otto Bolduc;Sr.;Schuylerville

DB Mike D'Agostino;;Hoosick Falls-Tamarac

Second Team Offense

Pos. Player;Yr.;School

QB Caden Allen;Sr.;Warrens.-Lake George

QB Isaiah Teabout;;Watervliet

RB Matthew Barlow;Sr.;Granville-Whitehall

RB Landen Cumm;So.;Schuylerville

RB Bryan Mackey;;Hoosick Falls-Tamarac

WR Carter Phillips;Sr.;Schuylerville

WR Nate Hernandez;Jr.;Mech.-Hoosic Valley

WR Trevor Holloway;;Watervliet

OL Max Hohman;So.;Warrens.-Lake George

OL Eli King;;Hoosick Falls-Tamarac

OL James Cocozzo;8th;Stillwater

OL Steven Berry;So.;Stillwater

Second Team Defense

Pos. Player;Yr.;School

DL James Doty;Sr.;Mech.-Hoosic Valley

DL Michael Daley;;Mech.-Hoosic Valley

DL Justin Oathout;;Watervliet

DL Carson Glover;;Hoosick Falls-Tamarac

DL Bob Rojker;;Hoosick Falls-Tamarac

LB Chase DeLisle;So.;Schuylerville

LB Jack McGarrahan;Sr.;Schuylerville

LB Jamel Ward;;Watervliet

LB Jack Cavanaugh;;Hoosick Falls-Tamarac

DB Ollie Bolduc;So.;Schuylerville

DB Ty Roadcap;;Hoosick Falls-Tamarac

