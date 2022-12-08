Wolverines' Brody McCabe chosen Class C Overall Player of Year

Warrensburg-Lake George senior running back/linebacker Brody McCabe has been named the Overall Player of the Year for Class C in Section II football.
McCabe rushed for 1,924 yards and scored 25 touchdowns as he helped lead the Wolverines to a 12-1 record and a berth in the state semifinals in their first year as a merged program.
W-LG senior Tristen Hitchcock was chosen as the Class C North Defensive Player of the Year for his play at linebacker.
Schuylerville junior quarterback Luke Sherman was named the division's Offensive Player of the Year, and Hoosick Falls-Tamarac quarterback Jake Sparks was picked as the Class C North Player of the Year. Stillwater's Jaxon Mueller earned All-Purpose (Ironman) honors.
Local players named to the Class C North first-team offense are running back Landon Olden, tight end Luke Sheldon, and offensive linemen Dan Barber and Cooper Morehouse of Warrensburg-Lake George; Schuylerville offensive linemen Josh Bowen and Austin Prouty; and from Stillwater, quarterback Colby Paffen, running back Lukas Lilac, receivers Mike Marinello and Trevor Cowin, linemen Mike Campion and Anthony Cocozzo, and kicker Liam Brady.
Named to the Class C North first-team defense are lineman Nick Jeckel, linebacker Andrew Jeckel and defensive back Gavin McCabe; Schuylerville lineman Martin Flanders Jr., linebacker Anthony Luzadis and defensive back Otto Bolduc; and Granville-Whitehall lineman Brent Perry and linebacker Troy Austin.