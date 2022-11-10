Wolverines, Black Horses square off for Class C football title

A month ago, Warrensburg-Lake George was the relative upstart looking to take down the top-ranked Class C football team in the state in Schuylerville.

After a hard-fought 18-7 victory on Oct. 14 gave the Wolverines the Class C North title, their roles are somewhat reversed.

The Wolverines (10-0) put their undefeated season on the line Friday at 7 p.m. at Lansingburgh High School in a rematch with the Black Horses (8-2), as they battle for the Class C championship of the Section II Football Tournament.

The winner advances to the state quarterfinals against the Section VII-X winner, either Saranac or Gouverneur, next Friday night at Mechanicville.

"I truly believe these are two of the best teams in the state in Class C playing in Section II," said W-LG head coach Mike Perrone, whose Wolverines are ranked sixth in the state. "When you get to this level, you bring out the best in each other. I think this will be a state-championship caliber game."

"We kind of figured, however it ended up, that we would probably see these guys again," said John Bowen, head coach of 13th-ranked Schuylerville, which is chasing its fourth straight Section II title.

The Wolverines are in their first year as a merged program and have made good on their potential with a number of outstanding athletes. They have outscored their opponents by a whopping 547-45 this season, with six shutouts.

W-LG is powered by an offensive line that averages 230 pounds, paving the way for speedy backs Brody McCabe and Landon Olden, who have rushed for 1,341 and 1,327 yards, respectively, this season. McCabe has 21 touchdowns and Olden 15. Tristen Hitchcock, the Wolverines' 250-pound fullback, has 564 yards and 11 scores.

Olden is coming off a 334-yard, four-TD performance in last week's 48-0 semifinal win over Stillwater.

"They have size, but ultimately what's been a difference-maker for them is the speed they have," Bowen said. "And they get into your second-level guys — they're hitting faster than anyone we've seen all year. On defense, they're very physical, they get after you."

The fact that the Black Horses are back in the sectional finals should come as little surprise — this is their seventh title-game appearance in the last nine years. However, Schuylerville had to pull out a 14-13 overtime victory over Fonda in last week's semifinal to return.

Quarterback Luke Sherman appears to be healthy after suffering an ankle injury in the second half of the loss to W-LG. Sherman — who has rushed for 624 yards and 16 TDs and thrown for another 743 yards — played a crucial role in last week's semifinal. He scored both touchdowns in the Horses' 14-13 overtime victory over Fonda.

Martin Flanders Jr. leads the Horses with 694 rushing yards and 12 TDs, and Otto Bolduc is the top receiving target.

"Schuylerville is so well-coached, they're a very similar program. They have players that are explosive and they spend just as much time in the weight room as we do," Perrone said.

In their last meeting, neither team played its best game, but the Wolverines made some adjustments and wore down Schuylerville late. The injury to Sherman also hampered the Horses' offense.

"We certainly didn't help ourselves out, penalty-wise, last time," said Bowen, whose team lost the following week to Stillwater, 7-6. "We didn't play a clean game, but that's a tribute to your opponent. They put us in positions and we put ourselves in positions where we were off-schedule."

"We didn't feel like we played our best game, and we still won," Perrone said. "We showed the kids that on film, and that got them excited. Our last two games were our best of the season, so we're hoping to continue that trend."