Witches shut out Helderberg Valley

DUANESBURG — Colin Hughes and Parker Jameson each scored two touchdowns Saturday night to power the Greenwich football team to a 33-0 shutout of Helderberg Valley.

Hughes, who led all rushers with 151 yards on 23 carries, gave the Witches (4-2 league, 4-3 overall) a 6-0 halftime lead with a 4-yard touchdown run.

Jameson opened the second half with a 70-yard kickoff return and later scored on a 40-yard run. In the fourth quarter, Joe Skiff returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown and Hughes added a 33-yard run. Ryan Ingber added 62 yards on a seven rushes and completed 5 of 10 passes for 59 yards.