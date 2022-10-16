 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Witches shut out Helderberg Valley

DUANESBURG — Colin Hughes and Parker Jameson each scored two touchdowns Saturday night to power the Greenwich football team to a 33-0 shutout of Helderberg Valley.

Hughes, who led all rushers with 151 yards on 23 carries, gave the Witches (4-2 league, 4-3 overall) a 6-0 halftime lead with a 4-yard touchdown run.

Jameson opened the second half with a 70-yard kickoff return and later scored on a 40-yard run. In the fourth quarter, Joe Skiff returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown and Hughes added a 33-yard run. Ryan Ingber added 62 yards on a seven rushes and completed 5 of 10 passes for 59 yards.

Greenwich 33, Helderberg Valley 0

Greenwich (4-2, 4-3);0;6;14;13 — 33

Held. Valley (2-4, 2-4);0;0;0;0 — 0

Second quarter

G — Hughes 4 run (kick failed)

Third quarter

G — Jameson 70 kickoff return (Kelleher kick)

G — Jameson 40 run (Kelleher kick)

Fourth quarter

G — Skiff 60 interception return (kick failed)

G — Hughes 33 run (Kelleher kick)

