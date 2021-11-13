 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Witches roll to Class D crown

Greenwich wins title

Greenwich players display the plaque after beating Stillwater to win the Class D title of the Section II Football Tournament on Saturday at Schuylerville.

SCHUYLERVILLE — Matt Conlin scored a pair of touchdowns as Greenwich rolled to a 31-7 victory over Stillwater to win the Class D championship of the Section II Football Tournament on Saturday.

Conlin, a 5-foot-11, 240-pound sophomore, trampled through the Stillwater defense for 174 yards on 20 carries.

The Witches move on to play Section I champion Tuckahoe (8-1) in the state quarterfinals next Friday at 7 p.m. at Mechanicville. The Witches are 10-0 and ranked fourth in the state.

Aidan McPhail’s 2-yard plunge gave Greenwich a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter. Conlin scored from 11 yards out and Jesse Kuzmich scored on a 41-yard run before the first half was finished.

Declan Kelleher’s 30-yard field goal and another Conlin TD run gave the Witches their final points. The game, played in a rainstorm, was held up for half an hour in the second half for a lightning delay.

Check back later for a full story.

Greenwich wins title

Greenwich players get their hands on the plaque after beating Stillwater to win the Class D title of the Section II Football Tournament on Saturday at Schuylerville.

Class D Championship

Stillwater (7-2);7;0;0;0 — 7

Greenwich (10-0);14;7;3;7 — 31

First quarter

G — McPhail 2 run (Kelleher kick), 7:58

S — Mueller 2 run (Brady kick), 1:06

G — Conlin 11 run (Kelleher kick), :10

Second quarter

G — Kuzmich 41 run (Kelleher kick), 9:04

Third quarter

G — FG Kelleher 30, 1:26

Fourth quarter

G — Conlin 16 run (Kelleher kick), 9:45

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News