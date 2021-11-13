Witches roll to Class D crown

SCHUYLERVILLE — Matt Conlin scored a pair of touchdowns as Greenwich rolled to a 31-7 victory over Stillwater to win the Class D championship of the Section II Football Tournament on Saturday.

Conlin, a 5-foot-11, 240-pound sophomore, trampled through the Stillwater defense for 174 yards on 20 carries.

The Witches move on to play Section I champion Tuckahoe (8-1) in the state quarterfinals next Friday at 7 p.m. at Mechanicville. The Witches are 10-0 and ranked fourth in the state.

Aidan McPhail’s 2-yard plunge gave Greenwich a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter. Conlin scored from 11 yards out and Jesse Kuzmich scored on a 41-yard run before the first half was finished.

Declan Kelleher’s 30-yard field goal and another Conlin TD run gave the Witches their final points. The game, played in a rainstorm, was held up for half an hour in the second half for a lightning delay.

Check back later for a full story.

Saturday's Playoff Scoreboard Scores from Saturday's sectional and state playoff games.

