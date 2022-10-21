Witches roll past Mountaineers

GREENWICH 48, CORINTH/FORT EDWARD/H-L 0: Colin Hughes rushed for 81 yards and two touchdowns on four carries to lead the Witches to a Class D victory over the winless Mountaineers.

The win locked up third place in Class D for Greenwich (5-2, 5-3), which also got touchdowns from Parker Jameson, Ryan Ingber, Aiden Jones, Matt Conlin and Ryan Hughes. Jameson returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for the Witches' first score, and Jones scored on a 25-yard fumble return. Conlin ran 31 yards for a touchdown in his first action in three weeks.