Witches roll past Mountaineers

GREENWICH 48, CORINTH/FORT EDWARD/H-L 0: Colin Hughes rushed for 81 yards and two touchdowns on four carries to lead the Witches to a Class D victory over the winless Mountaineers.

The win locked up third place in Class D for Greenwich (5-2, 5-3), which also got touchdowns from Parker Jameson, Ryan Ingber, Aiden Jones, Matt Conlin and Ryan Hughes. Jameson returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for the Witches' first score, and Jones scored on a 25-yard fumble return. Conlin ran 31 yards for a touchdown in his first action in three weeks.

Class D teams play crossover games against non-playoff Class C teams next week.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cambridge-Salem cruises to victory

Cambridge-Salem cruises to victory

CORINTH — Eighth-grader Stephen Yakubec opened Friday night's football game with a 68-yard touchdown pass to Alex Luke and Cambridge-Salem nev…

Glens Falls rolls past Schalmont

Glens Falls rolls past Schalmont

Carson Rath passed for 182 yards and two touchdowns as Glens Falls rolled to a 33-0 Class B football victory over Schalmont, staying unbeaten on the season.

QHS falls to Burnt Hills

QHS falls to Burnt Hills

Luke Zoller carried 14 times for 127 yards and three touchdowns as Burnt Hills beat Queensbury to stay unbeaten in Class A Grasso games.

Witches shut out Helderberg Valley

Witches shut out Helderberg Valley

Colin Hughes and Parker Jameson each scored a pair of touchdowns Saturday night to lead Greenwich to a 33-0 Class D football victory over Helderberg Valley.

