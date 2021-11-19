 Skip to main content
Witches power past Tuckahoe and into state semifinals

Football: Greenwich vs. Tuckahoe

Greenwich players raise the state regional plaque after winning Friday's game.

 Pete Tobey,

MECHANICVILLE — Jesse Kuzmich ran twice for touchdowns and passed for two more as Greenwich beat Tuckahoe 41-20 in a state football quarterfinal game on Friday night.

The Witches advance to play in a Class D semifinal against Moriah next weekend at Middletown.

Greenwich jumped out to a 21-7 lead thanks to a Kuzmich 26-yard run, a Kuzmich touchdown pass to Deontae Bennett and Matt Conlin’s 63-yard run. Tuckahoe scored late in the second quarter, cutting the Witches’ lead to a touchdown.

Tuckahoe scored a touchdown early in the third quarter, but missed the extra point, making it a 21-20 Greenwich lead. Conlin’s 3-yard run and Kuzmich’s 20-yard run later got the lead to 34-20. The Witches added another TD on Kuzmich’s pass to Tyler Day with 36 seconds left.

The Witches are 11-0 and ranked fourth in the state.

Check back later for a full story.

