Witches power past Tuckahoe and into state semifinals

MECHANICVILLE — Jesse Kuzmich ran twice for touchdowns and passed for two more as Greenwich beat Tuckahoe 41-20 in a state football quarterfinal game on Friday night.

The Witches advance to play in a Class D semifinal against Moriah next weekend at Middletown.

Greenwich jumped out to a 21-7 lead thanks to a Kuzmich 26-yard run, a Kuzmich touchdown pass to Deontae Bennett and Matt Conlin’s 63-yard run. Tuckahoe scored late in the second quarter, cutting the Witches’ lead to a touchdown.

Tuckahoe scored a touchdown early in the third quarter, but missed the extra point, making it a 21-20 Greenwich lead. Conlin’s 3-yard run and Kuzmich’s 20-yard run later got the lead to 34-20. The Witches added another TD on Kuzmich’s pass to Tyler Day with 36 seconds left.

The Witches are 11-0 and ranked fourth in the state.

Class D State Quarterfinal Tuckahoe (8-2);7;7;6;0 — 20 Greenwich (11-0);7;14;6;14 — 41 First quarter Gre — Kuzmich 26 run (Kelleher kick), 8:23 T — Pagnotta 12 pass from Colacicco (Meyers kick), :50 Second quarter Gre — Bennett 21 pass from Kuzmich (Kelleher kick), 8:49 Gre — Conlin 63 run (Kelleher kick), 7:47 T — Meyers 1 run (Meyers kick), 4:40 Third quarter T — Matarazzo 19 pass from Colacicco (kick failed), 9:08 Gre — Conlin 3 run (kick blocked), 4:12 Fourth quarter Gre — Kuzmich 20 run (Kelleher kick), 9:51 Gre — Day 14 pass from Kuzmich (Kelleher kick), :36

