Witches power past Tuckahoe and into state semifinals

MECHANICVILLE — Jesse Kuzmich ran twice for touchdowns and passed for two more as Greenwich beat Tuckahoe 41-20 in a state football quarterfinal game on Friday night.
The Witches advance to play in a Class D semifinal against Moriah next weekend at Middletown.
Greenwich jumped out to a 21-7 lead thanks to a Kuzmich 26-yard run, a Kuzmich touchdown pass to Deontae Bennett and Matt Conlin’s 63-yard run. Tuckahoe scored late in the second quarter, cutting the Witches’ lead to a touchdown.
Tuckahoe scored a touchdown early in the third quarter, but missed the extra point, making it a 21-20 Greenwich lead. Conlin’s 3-yard run and Kuzmich’s 20-yard run later got the lead to 34-20. The Witches added another TD on Kuzmich’s pass to Tyler Day with 36 seconds left.
The Witches are 11-0 and ranked fourth in the state.
