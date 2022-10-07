 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Witches fall short to Chatham

  • 0

CHATHAM 26, GREENWICH 14: Colin Hughes scored on a 2-yard run in the second quarter and Ryan Ingber added an 11-yard touchdown run in the fourth to account for Greenwich's scoring in the Class D loss.

With main running back Matt Conlin out with an injury, the Witches struggled on offense Friday night. Hughes finished with 58 yards on 19 carries, and Ingber completed 3 of 7 passes for 46 yards, all to Parker Jameson. Ingber added 19 yards on nine rushes.

Greenwich fell to 3-2 in the league, 3-3 overall, while the Panthers improved to 4-1, 5-1.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

College football at 49? North Dakota lineman has right stuff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News