Witches fall short to Chatham

CHATHAM 26, GREENWICH 14: Colin Hughes scored on a 2-yard run in the second quarter and Ryan Ingber added an 11-yard touchdown run in the fourth to account for Greenwich's scoring in the Class D loss.

With main running back Matt Conlin out with an injury, the Witches struggled on offense Friday night. Hughes finished with 58 yards on 19 carries, and Ingber completed 3 of 7 passes for 46 yards, all to Parker Jameson. Ingber added 19 yards on nine rushes.

Greenwich fell to 3-2 in the league, 3-3 overall, while the Panthers improved to 4-1, 5-1.