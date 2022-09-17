Wilkinson, Rath lead Glens Falls past Ravena

RAVENA — Caiden Wilkinson rushed for two touchdowns and Carson Rath had a strong passing performance Friday night as Glens Falls held on for a 21-13 Class B football victory over Ravena.

For Glens Falls, it was a measure of revenge for last season’s Section II semifinal playoff ouster against Ravena.

“We never made that a point this week,” said Glens Falls head coach Pat Lilac, whose team improved to 2-0 in Class B and overall. “I’m sure the kids had it in the back of their minds, but we didn’t mention it.”

This battle of the Indians — the teams share the nickname — saw Glens Falls get touchdowns from Peyton McClenning on a 22-yard pass from Rath and Wilkinson on a 7-yard run to open a 21-7 third-quarter lead. An interception by Avi Berg led to Wilkinson's score.

“We had tied it up at 7-7, then we had a good chance at scoring right before the half, but we had an aiding-the-runner call against us and we didn’t score,” Lilac said. “We scored twice in the third quarter, and I thought we put it away, and then we turned it over twice in the fourth.”

Ravena (2-1, 2-1) turned a Glens Falls fumble into a touchdown to pull within 21-13, but could not take advantage of another fumble recovery later in the period. Aidan Lochner scored both of Ravena's touchdowns on runs of 11 and 5 yards, and he finished with 88 yards on 11 rushes.

“Ravena got the ball first and they drove right down and scored on us,” Lilac said. “It took us a series or two to get used to their speed — they can really get to the edge. We played great defense after that first touchdown.”

Wilkinson scored his first touchdown on a 21-yard run on the first play of the second quarter to knot the score at 7-7. He finished with 102 yards on 27 carries.

Rath also shined, completing 17 of 21 passes — 14 of them to sophomore receiver Kellen Driscoll — for 160 yards.

“I think our strength as a team is in our offensive line,” Lilac said. “They got us back in the game after (Ravena) scored. And Carson and Kellen had a great connection — they bailed us out on a lot of third downs.”