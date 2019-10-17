WHITEHALL — The Whitehall football team will receive a forfeit Saturday from Cohoes, its scheduled non-league opponent. The contest was to be the Railroaders' Homecoming game.
Whitehall athletic director Keith Redmond said Cohoes cited low numbers — only 14 healthy players — as the reason for the forfeit.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The forfeit victory improves Whitehall's overall record to 4-3. The Railroaders will play a crossover game next weekend against a non-playoff Class C team. The following week, they will face Chatham in the Class D semifinals of the Section II Football Tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.