WHITEHALL — The Whitehall football team will receive a forfeit Saturday from Cohoes, its scheduled non-league opponent. The contest was to be the Railroaders' Homecoming game.

Whitehall athletic director Keith Redmond said Cohoes cited low numbers — only 14 healthy players — as the reason for the forfeit.

The forfeit victory improves Whitehall's overall record to 4-3. The Railroaders will play a crossover game next weekend against a non-playoff Class C team. The following week, they will face Chatham in the Class D semifinals of the Section II Football Tournament.

