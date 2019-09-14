FORT EDWARD — Brendan Covey and Tyler Shattuck each rushed for two touchdowns and more than 100 yards on Saturday as Whitehall blanked Corinth-Fort Edward, 34-0.
Covey ran for 155 yards, Shattuck had 107 and David Austin added 98 yards and another touchdown for the 2-0 Railroaders.
Brendan Covey plows 7 yds for another Whitehall TD and a 34-0 lead over CFE with 10:10 left #518football pic.twitter.com/xEcowG95gu— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) September 14, 2019
The Warhawks fell to 1-1.
