Corinth-Fort Edward vs. Whitehall

Whitehall's Brendan Covey runs in open field with Corinth-Fort Edward's Will Denton in front of him during Saturday's football game.

 Pete Tobey, tobey@poststar.com

FORT EDWARD — Brendan Covey and Tyler Shattuck each rushed for two touchdowns and more than 100 yards on Saturday as Whitehall blanked Corinth-Fort Edward, 34-0.

Covey ran for 155 yards, Shattuck had 107 and David Austin added 98 yards and another touchdown for the 2-0 Railroaders.

The Warhawks fell to 1-1.

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

