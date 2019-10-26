You have free articles remaining.
Moriah 24, Whitehall 12: Brendan Covey rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries, but Whitehall fell short Friday night in a non-league game against Moriah.
Covey scored on runs of 6 and 65 yards, but the Railroaders fell to 4-4 on the season. They play next Saturday against Chatham in the Class D semifinals of the Section II Football Tournament.
Maddox Blaise and Braden Swan each scored two touchdowns to lead the Vikings (5-3), who face Ticonderoga for the Class D championship of the Section VII Football Tournament on Friday.
