Moriah 24, Whitehall 12: Brendan Covey rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries, but Whitehall fell short Friday night in a non-league game against Moriah.

Covey scored on runs of 6 and 65 yards, but the Railroaders fell to 4-4 on the season. They play next Saturday against Chatham in the Class D semifinals of the Section II Football Tournament.

Maddox Blaise and Braden Swan each scored two touchdowns to lead the Vikings (5-3), who face Ticonderoga for the Class D championship of the Section VII Football Tournament on Friday.

 
 
