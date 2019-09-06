{{featured_button_text}}

WHITEHALL — Whitehall rushed for 325 yards for a 35-17 football win over Hoosic Valley  on Friday in a game played under portable lights at Whitehall.

Tyler Shattuck carried the ball five times for 137 yards and an 83-yard touchdown. Shattuck also had a 6-yard TD reception from Brandon Bakerian. David Austin was the workhorse of the backs, carrying 22 times for 103 yards and one score.

Brenden Covey added 12 carries for 86 yards. He also led the defense with four tackles and five assisted tackles.

