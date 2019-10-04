CHATHAM — Brendan Covey rushed for a pair of touchdowns, but the Whitehall Railroaders came up short to Chatham in a 28-14 Class D football loss.
Casey Sitzer passed to Jayshawn Williams for a 26-yard touchdown and added 5-yard scoring run late in the fourth quarter to provide the difference for Chatham (4-1).
The host Panthers had taken a 6-0 halftime lead on Quinten Kastner's 5-yard touchdown run. Covey responded in the third with his own 5-yard score, and Kolby Baldwin's extra point gave Whitehall (3-2) a 7-6 lead.
Chatham got a 1-yard touchdown run from Sitzer for a 14-7 edge in the fourth quarter, before Covey's second touchdown run tied the score.
