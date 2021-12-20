Whitehall approves football merger with Granville

The football merger between Whitehall and Granville is officially back on.

The Whitehall school board approved the merger during their meeting Monday night. Granville had approved it earlier this month.

“Now this will provide the best opportunity for kids to play at the appropriate level,” Whitehall athletic director Keith Redmond said. “We won’t have ninth- and 10th-graders playing varsity when they’re not ready, because we’ll be able to have a JV.”

The merger of the longtime gridiron rivals had been discussed for more than two years. Whitehall had rebuffed Granville’s entreaties in late 2019, then pulled out of an approved merger last spring when Whitehall thought it would have enough players to field its own team.

However, the Railroaders fielded only a junior varsity team this fall, as it had during last spring’s Fall II season.

“Unfortunately, we had a lot of younger kids who were too young to play varsity, so we decided to stay at the JV level,” Redmond said.

Both Whitehall and Granville have dealt with low numbers for several years. Granville recently turned down a merger request from Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne, and once again sought to join forces with their old rivals.

The two communities that hug the Vermont border are about 16 miles apart, and have been football rivals since at least the turn of the 20th century. Their sometimes-vicious gridiron battles once attracted thousands to the fields that now bear the names of coaching legends Ambrose Gilligan of Whitehall and Sam Eppolito of Granville.

However, the teams have been in different classes for most of the last 20 years and have met only a few times, most recently in 2017.

“In our region, you’re seeing more and more merged teams among the small schools,” Redmond said. “If you want to continue to provide opportunities for kids to play sports, it’s what you have to look at. Unfortunately, we have dwindling numbers for sports in both schools.

“There hasn’t been a lot of success in recent years for either program,” he added. “This will provide an opportunity for both programs to continue and be successful.”

Redmond said Granville and Whitehall have been merged in cross country for five years, and this past fall was the first season for the merged boys soccer team. He added that academic opportunities could be opened for students at either school.

Redmond said there was no discussion of coaches or logistics — those would be determined at another time.

“The logistics will be easy,” he said. “We just wanted to get everyone on board first.”

