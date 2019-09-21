{{featured_button_text}}

DUANESBURG — David Austin rushed for three touchdowns as Whitehall beat Helderberg Valley 50-7 on Saturday, the Railroaders' third lopsided football victory of the season.

David Austin finished with 128 yards and Brendan Covey piled up another 105 yards on the ground. Troy Austin scored two touchdowns and added 73 yards to the attack.

David Austin scored on runs of 1 and 56 yards in the first quarter. Whitehall had a 34-0 lead at halftime after Covey's 8-yard run, a Kolby Baldwin pass to Tyler Fish and David Austin's third touchdown.

The Railroaders finished with 366 yards of offense and 17 first downs while holding Helderberg Valley to 131 yards.

