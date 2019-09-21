DUANESBURG — David Austin rushed for three touchdowns as Whitehall beat Helderberg Valley 50-7 on Saturday, the Railroaders' third lopsided football victory of the season.
David Austin finished with 128 yards and Brendan Covey piled up another 105 yards on the ground. Troy Austin scored two touchdowns and added 73 yards to the attack.
David Austin scored on runs of 1 and 56 yards in the first quarter. Whitehall had a 34-0 lead at halftime after Covey's 8-yard run, a Kolby Baldwin pass to Tyler Fish and David Austin's third touchdown.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The Railroaders finished with 366 yards of offense and 17 first downs while holding Helderberg Valley to 131 yards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.