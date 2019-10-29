CROSSOVER GAMES
Hudson Falls (2-6) at South Glens Falls (2-6), 6 p.m.
Hudson Falls: The Tigers were bounced from the Class B sectionals with a 28-0 loss to Schalmont on Friday. They were held to 140 yards total offense in the loss, led by quarterback Stephen Currier's 50 yards on 12 rushes. Riley Maddison leads Hudson Falls with 554 rushing yards and four touchdowns this season.
South High: The Bulldogs' rally came up short in an 18-14 crossover loss to Columbia on Thursday. Josh Ahrens leads South High with 658 yards and six TDs on the ground, followed by Joe Johnson's 392 yards and three scores.
Fast fact: Hudson Falls leads the all-time series between former Foothills Council rivals 34-20-1, including a 26-14 victory in a non-league game last year. South High last beat the Tigers in 2014, but they have not regularly played since the advent of classification play in 2004.
Colonie (1-7) at Saratoga Springs (1-7), 5:30 p.m.
Colonie: The Garnet Raiders' only win of the season came against Niskayuna, 14-10, three weeks ago. They also dropped a 60-52 loss to Schenectady in Week 3 that was one of the wildest games of the season.
Saratoga: The Blue Streaks have lost seven straight games since winning their opener over Niskayuna, 28-12. They lost 40-13 to archrival Shenendehowa last week, getting a rushing and passing TD from QB Sean Hudson.
Fast fact: Saratoga leads the all-time series 28-11. They last met in 2016, a 28-6 Blue Streak win. Colonie last defeated Saratoga in the 2006 Class AA semifinals.
— Pete Tobey
