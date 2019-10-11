{{featured_button_text}}

WARRENSBURG — Jesse Griffin accounted for 45 of the Burghers' 60 yards on their only scoring drive, and scored the touchdown and conversion run in Warrensburg's 8-7 Class D football win over Chatham on Friday.

The other 15 yards came on a penalty.

The victory gives the Burghers the top seed for the Class B semifinals, set for Nov. 2 at Schuylerville High School.

Chatham took a 7-0 lead late in the third quarter on Casey Sitzer's 8-yard pass to Thomas VanTassel.

On the next drive, Griffin capped it with a 1-yard run with 11 minutes left, and his two-point conversion gave Warrensburg (3-0, 5-1) the lead for good. He finished with 24 carries for 131 yards.

Defensively, the Burghers held Chatham (2-1, 4-2) to 55 yards on 27 carries. Sitzer threw for 123 yards.

